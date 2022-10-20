Obituary: John Wesley Peck (Jay)

John Wesley Peck (Jay)

Provided Photo

– October 5, 2022

Jay Peck passed away on October 5, 2022 at the age of 74 at his home in Yucca Valley CA. Jay was born to John and Marlys Peck and grew up with his sister MarJay Galloway (Peck) in Gunnison Colorado. Graduating Gunnison High School in 1966. Jay attended Western State College in Gunnison earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Education in 1970.

Jay started teaching at Moffat County High School in Craig CO in 1970 at the age of 21. Jay was a dedicated teacher to his students. Many students over the years attribute their success to his teachings. He spent 31 years teaching Art at MCHS.

Jay was a joker in many ways. He enjoyed talking to strangers, making uncomfortable situations into comedic ones. He loved ball room dancing, playing the organ, painting, working on and showing his classic Hi-Black 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine.

Jay retired to Cathedral City CA in 2000. He spent his days in the sun by the pool, painting and participating in car shows and parades. He met Tom McDeavitt in 2014. By 2015, Jay and Tom moved to Yucca Valley CA. Jay reshaped his life once again with the love of his life by his side.

Jay is survived by Partner Tom McDeavitt, mother Marlys Peck, sister MarJay Galloway, niece Jaynee Galloway – Derrick (Husband, Sean) Tangie Llamas (Husband, David), many great nieces, nephews and cousins.

The memorial is scheduled for November 12th @ 1:00pm @ the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Yucca Valley CA.