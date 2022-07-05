Obituary: John “Jack” B. McLeslie

John “Jack” B. McLeslie

March 15, 1937 – May 21, 2022

Jack was born March 15, 1937 in Chinook, Montana at the family home. He attended school in Havre and then joined the U.S Navy. Following his military service, he returned to Havre and worked on The Great Northern Railroad, Eddy’s Bakery, and in the wheat fields around Havre. Upon the closing of Eddy’s Bakery, he and his young family moved to Spokane. Jack then worked at Self Service Furniture for 30 years as a craftsman, repairing furniture and preparing for carpet installations. He was forced to retire after 30 years due to wear and tear in his body.

He married Deanna Sisson in 1955 and although this union did not last, they had two children, Lana and Randy. Then in 1963, Jack married the love of his life, Mary Norris Swanson and her three children John, Linda, and Fred. To their marriage three more children were born, James (Jim), Angela, and Dale, giving them eight wonderful children. He was a great fan of Gonzaga basketball, NASCAR, and the Seattle Seahawks. Jack enjoyed working as a member of a stock car racing team, hunting, fishing, and working on woodcrafts and above all he loved spending time with his family. Jack was member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Jack is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary McLeslie; his children, Lana (Scott) Frazier of Camano Island, Jim (Laurie) McLeslie of Spokane, Angela ( Darrel) Ries of Bonners Ferry, Dale (Jose) McLeslie of Puyallup. Two sisters, Betty Purkett of Spokane and Connie Dobrenz of Havre. Several nieces and nephews including Chris McLeslie, his wife Nikki, and their daughters Jordan and Kristina, all of Craig, Colorado. Ten grandchildren: Ryan, Joel, Michael, Jonathan, Emily, Amy, Kaylee, Alyssa, Jarrett, and Thomas. Fourteen great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ace, Silas, Ryan, Austin, Benji, Isabelle, Dylan, Trinidy, Nevaeh, Jerri Marie, Kylie, Vyvyana, and Sophia. Numerous other family members and friends.

Preceded in death by his father George, parents Violet and Bud Hostetter, brothers Gary and Don, sister Judy, son Randy, step-sons John and Fred, step-daughter Linda, grandchildren Josh and Mataya Grace.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. A memorial service was held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Spokane Valley, WA.