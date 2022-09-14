Obituary: Joanne Gore Trevenen

Joanne Gore Trevenen

Provided Photo

July 2, 1933 – August 25, 2022

Joanne Gore Trevenen was born July 2, 1933, in Craig, Colorado. She was the daughter of Merle McKee and William Crawford Gore. Joanne married Robert Trevenen on August 28, 1950, in Casper, Wyoming; she was later sealed to him in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple. Bob and Joanne had four children, Bob, Kay, Sam and Tom. She taught swimming at the Craig Pool and all her children, and many grandchildren were taught by her. Joanne was the bookkeeper, manager, brains and heart of Bob’s Appliance and Repair in Craig for 20 years. Joanne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Stake Relief Society, was President of the Primary and Sunday School, was a Seminary Teacher and Temple Worker. She was friendly, dedicated to her family, hardworking, well read, stubborn and loved with her whole heart and soul. She loved sewing, quilts, puzzles, piano, music, reading; but most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by Robert Ray Trevenen (husband), Thomas Wesley Trevenen (son), her mother, father, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by Robert Rae (Pamela) Trevenen, Kathleen (Charles) Warner, Samuel Elmer (Glenda) Trevenen, 12 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Interment will be at the Grand Junction, Colorado Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, September 16, 2022, at 10 am. A Celebration of Life and Memories (dinner) will be held at the LDS Stake Center Pavilion, 2542 G Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, after the internment. Please consider contributing and in lieu of flowers a donation to Hope West Hospice.