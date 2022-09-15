Obituary: Joanne Gore Trevenen
July 2, 1933 – August 25, 2022
Joanne Gore Trevenen was born July 2, 1933, in Craig, Colorado. She was the daughter of Merle McKee and William Crawford Gore. Joanne married Robert Trevenen on August 28, 1950, in Casper, Wyoming; she was later sealed to him in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple. Bob and Joanne had four children, Bob, Kay, Sam and Tom. She taught swimming at the Craig Pool and all her children, and many grandchildren were taught by her. Joanne was the bookkeeper, manager, brains and heart of Bob’s Appliance and Repair in Craig for 20 years. Joanne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Stake Relief Society, was President of the Primary and Sunday School, was a Seminary Teacher and Temple Worker. She was friendly, dedicated to her family, hardworking, well read, stubborn and loved with her whole heart and soul. She loved sewing, quilts, puzzles, piano, music, reading; but most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by Robert Ray Trevenen (husband), Thomas Wesley Trevenen (son), her mother, father, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by Robert Rae (Pamela) Trevenen, Kathleen (Charles) Warner, Samuel Elmer (Glenda) Trevenen, 12 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Please consider contributing and in lieu of flowers a donation to Hope West Hospice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.