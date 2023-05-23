Obituary: Jimmy Frank Kowach
March 3, 1943 – May 18, 2023
Jimmy Frank Kowach passed away peacefully at home, May 18th, 2023. He was born on March 3, 1943 in Craig, Colorado and lived his entire life here in Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gladys Kowach (Lee) and daughter Mardell Darlene. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Lee), sister Barbara Wilaby (Darrel) and children; Jimmy Kowach (Lora), Rodney Kowach (Karen), Clinton Kowach (Phylicia), Shyanne Peterson, Scott Sis, and Matt Sis (Stacy), grandchildren; BriAnn Smith (Caleb), Ben, Sam, Mariah, Kylee, Lucas, Leilani, Lachlan, Taylor, and Grant, great grandchildren: Tori, Cassie, and Alaina, and niece Terri Estey (Wayne), and nephew Wayne Wright (Janet). Jim worked at local mines, the Moffat County Road Department, and the family farm. He was especially proud of the family farm which had been homesteaded in Breeze Basin and has been in the family since 1906. In his youth Jimmy was quite the race car driver and was known as the Flying Czech. He raced a bright orange car, number six, with his signature waving checkered flags. He was an avid camper, hunter, fisherman, and loved hiking the countryside. Services will be held at The Journey at First Baptist, 1150 W. 9th Street on Thursday May 25th, 2023, at 10:30 AM, followed by interment at the Craig Cemetery. A luncheon to honor Jimmy will be held following the burial at The Journey at First Baptist Church for friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Colorado Health Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.
