Obituary: Jimmy Duran

Jimmy Duran

Provided Photo

October 2, 1957 – June 1, 2022

Jimmy T. Duran was born October 2, 1957 to Joe and Cordelia Duran in San Luis, Colorado. His family relocated to Craig, Colorado when Jim was in the second grade.

Jim attended Moffat County High School where he excelled in basketball, football and all the social aspects of school. He was a quick friend to everyone he met, and he made lifelong friendships with his teammates and players from rival teams. Jim was well respected, a true athlete, and awe-inspiring competitor.

After graduating from high school, Jim started his career working for Les Johnson Construction. On October 13, 1979, he married Kathy Adams, his high school sweetheart and they were blessed with three children, Ryan, Laura, and Derek. Jim loved Kathy, and their 42-year marriage was a testament to compromise and unconditional love.

In 1986, Jim partnered with Dick Pearce to launch Duran & Pearce Contractors. Jim poured his heart and soul into Duran & Pearce Contractors, and through his leadership, dedication and perseverance, Duran & Pearce Contractors is a thriving business 36 years later. Jim took pride in his work with the motto, “Do It Right The First Time!” Jim continued his success in business and diversified his interests into many business adventures. Jim’s success in business was coupled with friendships and partnerships that he cherished throughout his lifetime.

Jim truly kept a work-life balance because his family was the most important thing to him. Coaching, watching sporting activities, attending recitals were highlights to Jim and something not to be missed. Jim loved to coach his own children and many other young people in the Craig community.

Not only was Jim a great dad, he was a wonderful grandfather; Jim, better known as Pop to the grandkids, loved them deeply. He taught the kids how not to be afraid and to get dirty. He was our #1 Dad and #1 Pop. It is this love of life that we will carry on in his memory. He was our team captain. If we were playing back yard baseball, boating on Elk Head Reservoir or walking through Disneyland, Jim led the way to the best time.

Jim Duran passed away due to cancer. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Jim managed his illness with strength and grace. On his final days, he was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren who he adored more than anything else in the world. Jim lived life large and will be missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his wife Kathy, children Ryan (Dana) Duran of Craig, Laura (Randy) Voorhees of Fort Collins, Derek (Makayla) Duran of Craig, grandchildren Haley, Carter, Grace, Logan, Madison and Courtland. He is also survived by his mother Cordelia Duran of Fort Collins, sisters Ruby Burke, Millie Crowley, Jean Archuleta, Brenda Fallon, Judy Peters and Annette Ortivez, and many extended family members whom he had close relationships. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Duran, father-in-law and mother-in-law Dave and Betty Adams, niece Brianna Zimmerman, brothers-in-law Jeff Clark, Robert Peters and Larry Ortivez.

A mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, June 11th at 11:00am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Craig, Colorado. Internment followed at Craig Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to an account at Yampa Valley Bank, “Hike with Jimmy.” This fund will improve and enhance trials in and around Craig that Jim loved so much.