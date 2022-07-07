Obituary: Jeanne Jones
April 23, 1946 – July 2, 2022
Jeanne Winslett Jones of Meeker, died Saturday, July 2nd at Applewood Our House Living Center in Arvada. She was 76. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 11th at St. James Episcopal Church in Meeker. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.
