Obituary: Janice L. Stover
December 2, 1954 – March 25, 2022
Janice L. Stover (67) long time Craig resident and owner of Janice’s Barber Shop passed away on Friday March 25,2022 of complications from cancer. Janice was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in Houston Tx on December 2nd 1954 to Earl and Margret Clark and was welcomed by an older sister Kathy Huse and later joined with a little brother Robert Clark. Janice met and married her husband, Glen Stover. They moved to Colorado and had 2 boys Rick and Wess Stover that she loved more than anything next to her grandchildren David and Zariah.
Janice loved dancing and her family. She loved volunteering at sunset elementary for swim lessons with all ages but especially for her grandkids. Janice graduated from Barber school and opened her small barber shop in Craig in 2003, which she ran until 2021 when she finally retired. She enjoyed seeing her regular customers and the work she was doing.
Janice was a free spirt with a caring heart she will be forever missed by many. She will be received in death by her father Earl.
Services for Janice are still pending because of how sudden this was and her family is trying to honor her last wishes and the woman she was.
