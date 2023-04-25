Obituary: Janet Mauth
February 28, 1943 – April 4, 2023
Janet Mauth went to be with the Lord April 4, 2023. She was born February 28, 1943, to Grace Davis in Alamosa CO. She married Wendell Mauth of Alamosa on April 15, 1960. She and her family made their home in Alamosa, Walden, Hayden and Craig, CO. She is survived by her sister Coreen Melonas, Alamosa CO; her daughters: Denise (Duane) Leonard, Craig CO; Nanette Mauth, Craig CO; Stephanie (Martin) Dominguez, Grand Junction CO. She is survived by her grandchildren: J’Leah (James) Richardson, Nathaniel Mauth, Amber (Derek) Thomas, Eryn (Adam) Secules, Jessie (Tellyn) Tafoya, Ashley Suits. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Ty, Coy, Cody Richardson, Ethan, Lily, Hunter Suits, Andrea, Melody Thomas, and Nyra Secules. She is preceded in death by her mother Grace Davis, husband Wendell Mauth, brothers Vernon Davis, Lorne Davis, sister Eileen Houston, daughter Lorna Suits, and grandson Christopher Suits. Per Jan’s explicit wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
