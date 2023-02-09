Obituary: Jane Kleckler Pickert
March 2, 1933 – January 18, 2023
Jane Kleckler Pickert passed way January 18, 2023. Jane was born March 2, 1933 in Dundee, NY to Lewis and Una Kleckler. She grew up with many friends and relatives. Jane graduated from Brock Port College as a radiology technician. She then married Walter Pickert and the couple ran a dairy farm in NY for 27 years. They had 5 children; Jimmy, David, Barbara, Brian and Wayne. In 1978 the family moved to Craig, CO and opened the Day Tripper. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, son’s; Jimmy, Brian and Wayne; grandson, Daniel. She is survived by her brother, Bill and sister-in-law Joan; daughter, Barbara; granddaughter, Sarah and many friends. Memorial services are pending.
