Obituary: James Terry
April 15, 1927 – September 13, 2022
Craig resident, James Terry died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Memorial Regional Health. He was 95. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Craig. Burial will follow at Craig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a local organization supporting World War II veterans.
