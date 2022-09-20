Obituary: James Terry

April 15, 1927 – September 13, 2022

Longtime Craig resident, James Elmer Terry, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Memorial Regional Health. He was 95.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Craig. Burial followed at Craig Cemetery, with Military Honors.

James Elmer Terry was born to Clarence Elmer and Frances (Thompson) Terry on April 15, 1927 in Mt. Harris, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Mt. Harris and Hayden, Colorado. Following his mother’s death, Jim lived several years in an orphanage. He later moved in with his sister and her husband Cleo and Antone Knez. While living with his sister, Jim worked at Knez Mine.

During World War II, Jim honorably served his country with United States Navy. He was able to join the military with the permission of his sister due to his young age.

When Jim returned from the war, he moved to Craig where he met and married his sweetheart, Mary Lou Drolc. To this union, five children were born. While raising his family, Jim worked in various jobs including a gilsonite mine, uranium mine, the power plant and eventually Natrona Roofing. Jim and his family moved to Casper in 1963 where they resided until 1975 before moving back to Craig. Jim finished his career at Colowyo in the 1990’s.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed volunteering with the visiting nurses by giving people rides to their doctors’ appointments. Jim and Mary Lou also enjoyed gardening together and playing Santa in the mall. While living at Sunset Meadows, Jim loved to play bingo, working on jigsaw puzzles and going for walks. Above all, he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great-grandfather.

Jim is survived by his children, David (Wayne) Terry of San Francisco, Marcia (Bill) Terry Lewis and Marsha (Doc) Colrud both of Craig; and one sister, Cleo Knez of Meeker. Jim is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous great great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, two sons, Daniel and Tony Terry and his beloved wife, Mary Lou.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Jim’s memory to a local organization supporting World War II veterans.