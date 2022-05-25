Obituary: James L. Compestine
April 9, 1929 – May 17, 2022
James went to our Lord’s house at the hearty age of 93. James grew up in Steamboat Springs, born to Louis and Juanita (Fletcher) Compestine with younger brother Mel and younger sister Cathy. He worked as a drug store clerk and then went to the Post Office and was supervisor in the Post Office in Steamboat and then in 1976 transferred to the Craig Post Office as a letter carrier till he retired at the age of 60. Jim is a Korean Purple Heart Veteran. He married Katherine Blanche Belton on January 9, 1955. He loved getting together with family, fishing, camping, playing cards and joking around. He loved his laptop and computers. He was active in the Craig Christian Church until he could not attend anymore. He is survived by his wife Katherine, and his daughter Belinda of Nevada, sister Cathy (Tom) Henessee of Loveland and cousin Modesto (Jr) Doris Compestine of Steamboat. Preceded in death by Father Louis, Mother Juanita, daughter Patricia Lynn Denmark and Brother Melvin. He will be missed, his laughter, humor and best of all his love and smile. Graveside services will be held at the Craig Cemetery on Friday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User