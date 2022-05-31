Obituary: James Hixson

James Hixson

Provided Photo

March 27, 1946 – May 23, 2022

Craig resident, Jim Hixson, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was 76.

A funeral service honoring Jim’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Journey at First Baptist. Interment will follow at Craig Cemetery.

James Edgar Hixson was born the son of Jesse James and Shirley Evelyn (McCallister) Hixson on March 27, 1946 in Delta, Colorado. He spent his early childhood in Paonia, Delta and Grand Junction. He attended public schools in Grand Junction, graduating high school there with the class of 1966.

Following high school, Jim honorably served his country with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. When he returned from the war, Jim began a career as a lineman for Mountain Bell. He was promoted to regional supervisor when he moved to Craig in 1987.

In his retirement, Jim enjoyed taking day trips with his wife Sherry to enjoy the Colorado Mountains and watching for wildlife. One of Jim’s passions was his love for guns and his membership with the NRA was important to him. More importantly, Jim was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege to love and know him.

Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sherry Hixson; three sons: Eric (Randall) Hixson of Denver; Greg (Brandy) Hixson of Craig; and Cory (Shala) Hixson of Ooltewah, TN; one step-son, Josh (Maqesha) Garner of Broomfield, CO; and one sister, Colleen Price of Grand Junction. Jim is further survived by five grandchildren: Gregory, Kaden, Chance, Haizlett and Cru Hixson; and three step-grandchildren: Kaden, Jacoby and JosLyn Garner.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the local V.F.W. or American Legion in care of Grant Mortuary.