Obituary: James Compestine
April 9, 1929 – May 17, 2022
Craig resident, James Compestine, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Memorial Regional Health in Craig. He was 93. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Craig Cemetery.
