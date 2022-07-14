Obituary: Howard Aubrey

November 22, 1959 – July 10, 2022

Howard J. Aubrey, age 62, of Craig, Colorado passed away on July 10th at his home. Born November 22, 1959 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Coulter J. and Helen (Snyder) Aubrey. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1977. Howard worked as a Lieutenant Firefighter for the City of Bethlehem for 26 years. After retiring, he pursued a BA from Moravian College, followed by a M.Ed from Lehigh University.

Survivors include a Daughter, Allison (Joseph) Scholz of Mount Joy, PA; a Son, Brandon Aubrey of California; and a Sister, Kim (Thomas) Anderson of Bensalem, PA