Obituary: Helen “Ginger” Osborn
January 27, 1934 – April 6, 2023
Helen Virginia “Ginger” Hill Osborn was born on January 27, 1934 in Auburn, NY to Munro Hill and Virginia Paddock Hill. Ginger attended Syracuse University and graduated with a degree in home economics. She moved to Craig, Colorado in 1959, and met Charles E. “Chuck” Osborn and they were married on November 10, 1960. To this union were born four children, Jeff (Debbie), Jim (Jill), and the twins Tim (Kathy) and Tina. Ginger worked as a Demonstration Agent for the CSU Extension Service and she was a judge at various 4-H events. Ginger also worked as a library audio visual assistant at the Craig Middle School as well as a substitute teacher. Ginger was a member of the Craig Sewing Guild and the First Congregational Church. Ginger passed away on April 6, 2023 and she is survived by her husband Chuck, four children, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church.
