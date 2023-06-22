Obituary: Helen Barbara Loyd

February 27, 1923 – May 26, 2023

Just three months before her passing we had a wonderful 100th birthday party for Mom. Her brother Ray, 3 surviving children, multiple grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their children attended. Mom enjoyed the party and stood to thank everyone for attending her party.

Helen was born Feb 27, 1923 to Al and Mattie Dunn. She grew up in Burlington, CO with brothers Vernon and Ray and sisters Thilda, Clara and Dolores. She attended school in Burlington, graduating in 1941. Her future husband, Gene Loyd graduated in the same class.

Following high school Helen attended Barnes Business College in Denver. Mom and Dad were married Mar 19, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Tx when Dad completed Naval Flight Training. At the end of WWII they returned ro Burlington where Gene entered the family drycleaning business. Three years later, in the late fall of 1948, they moved to Craig, CO where they purchased a drycleaning business (later known as Loyd’s Cleaners) and added two more children to the growing family.

Helen cared deeply for Craig. She was the first woman elected to the Craig City Council, serving from 1975 to 1979. She chaired the Missions Committee at the First Congregational Church of Craig for many years. She is survived by her brother Ray, sons Gary(Mary) and Mike, daughter Judy and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was prceded in death by her husband, Gene and daughter, Janey.

A memorial Celebration of Helen’s life will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Genesee Vista Clubhouse, 24425 Currant Drive in Golden, CO at 12 noon. The service will be followed by a lunch.

All who knew Mom are invited to attend the service and lunch. Please RSVP to Judy at 720-271-5318.