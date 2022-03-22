Obituary: Harold Stover

Harold Stover

Provided Photo

January 3, 1937 – November 26, 2021

Hal Stover, age 84, died in Palm Springs, California, on November 26, 2021. He resided in Craig, Colorado, for the last 40 years. Born in 1937 to Eva and Edwin Stover, he was one of seven children. Hal, his brother, and five sisters were raised in the Mennonite faith on a farm, where working hard was instilled at an early age. He graduated from Temple University Technical School then received his Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville. He taught math at Newfield Central in New York and served in the National Guard. He married his first wife Kathy (Kathryn Elinor Krechtler) in Pennsylvania in 1965. Later, Hal moved to Colorado out of a love for fishing, skiing, and the great outdoors. He and Kathy had two children, Audrey Lynn and Jesse Edwin Stover. Hal and Kathy later divorced. Hal lived in Denver for several years teaching and later earning his real estate license, and in 1979, Hal married Donna M. Maist in Colorado. Shortly after, the family moved to Craig, Colorado, where Hal owned his own realty and appraisal business, Rocky Mountain Realty. In 1986, Hal had his third child, Lauren Ashley Stover, with Donna. Hal will forever be remembered for his love of all things in the natural world. Be it chasing trout with his fly rod on various rivers throughout the west or teaching his kids to ski at Loveland ski area and Steamboat Springs, Hal was never one to complain about the cold or adverse weather and merely told his children to wiggle their toes and keep going, providing true, strong, simple, and lifelong lessons. In his last few years, Hal found a love for pickle ball and played numerous times a week. He also loved fishing on the Green, White, and North Platte Rivers whenever he could. Hal is survived by his wife, Donna Stover; and his children Audrey Stover Buckland (Tad), Jesse Stover (Stine), Lauren Stover; and grandchild, Luc Buckland. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trout Unlimited or the LAM Foundation, in care of Grant Mortuary 621 Yampa Avenue, Craig, CO 81625.