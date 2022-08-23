Obituary: George Trujillo
July 6, 1942 – August 16, 2022
George Trujillo, 80 of Yampa, died August 16th at the Veteran’s Home in Rifle. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25th from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Yampa. Burial to follow at the Yampa Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.