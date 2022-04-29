Obituary: George Juan Palma
January 22, 1929 – April 25, 2022
George, longtime resident of Craig, Colorado, passed away in his home in Denver, Colorado on April 25th 2022. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Patrisia Palma (Navarro) and his other children as well as all of his grand-children. George retired from the Moffat County School District where he worked as a custodian for over 20 years. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years Adelina (Lil) Palma.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Craig, Colorado. The funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 2, 2022 at Saint Michael. Burial will follow at Craig Cemetery.
