Obituary: Gene Bittler

Gene Bittler

Provided Photo

April 8, 1934 – April 7, 2022

Gene Eric Bittler was born to Gordon Gilbert Bittler and Edna Mae (Smock) Bittler April 8, 1934 in Meadville, PA, he passed away April 7, 2022 in Craig CO, a day short of his 88th birthday.

His family moved to the Maybell area in 1946 where he and 2 siblings attended the Lay Creek School. They rode an “old gray mare” to school with Gene being the “driver”.

He graduated from Agate High School in the spring of 1951 and attended 1 year at Trinidad Junior College. He began working at the Little Big Horn Ranch in Walden Colorado in 1952. He married Patricia Ann Babcock September 29, 1954. They both worked on the ranch until moving to Maybell in 1960. Three children were born during their union. Gene Jr., Debbie, and Dennis. Gene began his 21 year career with Union Carbide in 1960 in Maybell, Arkansas and California, retiring in 1981. His retirement did not last long as he became an EMT for the Maybell Ambulance, worked in the Maybell Park, and drove the school bus.

He loved hunting, fishing, lawn mower racing, and actively participating in the Maybell plays. The sunflowers in his rock flower beds were a Maybell staple for a long time. Gene had an extremely strong work ethic and passed that on to his children.

Gene was preceded in death by: his parents, Gordon and Edna Bittler, his wife Patricia Bittler , two sons, Gene Jr. and Dennis Bittler , a grandson John Wayne Bittler, a brother Karl Bittler, a sister Wylma Sorenson, and two nephews Soren Sorenson and Gerald Cox.

He is survived by: 4 sisters Lois Northup of Walsenburg CO, Barbara Fenno of Eagle CO, Rebie Bittler of Rio Rancho NM, and Tina Rodewald of Big Sandy MT, a daughter Debbie (Doug) Davidson of Hobbs NM, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces who loved their “Uncle Bean”.

Please join us for a memorial picnic in the Maybell Park July 30, 2022, at noon. Meat and table service will be provided.