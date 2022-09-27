Obituary: Gary Wynne
July 2, 1956 – September 22, 2022
Gary Dean Wynne passed away at home on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. Born on July 2nd 1956 to mother Betsy and Father Brian in Miami, Oklahoma. His family moved to Idaho when he was young where he spent his childhood playing in the mountains of Kellogg, Idaho. Gary moved to Craig to work at Trapper Mine at the age of 22 until his retirement in 2021 after 44 years. He was foreman and worked in many different areas at the mine over his long career. In his free time he loved to go hunting, fishing and spend time with his grandson. He is survived by sisters Mary and Leslie, Daughter Nicki, grandson Brian as well as many extended family members. He is proceeded in death by his mother Betsy and father Brian. His sweet smile, hearty laugh and generous spirit will be missed by his family, friends and his extended family at the Trapper Mine. Life celebration to occur privately with family.
