Obituary: Frankie McKee
October 22, 1934 – July 25, 2022
Frankie, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, grew up in Ada, OK. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Bethel College in McKenzie, TN, soon moving to Wyoming to teach school. She married and spent the rest of her life on the family cattle ranch in Savery, WY where she passed away peacefully in her home at 87. She was laid to rest August 3rd at Reader Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.