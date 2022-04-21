Obituary: Everett Lynn Hess

June 21, 1955 – April 13, 2022

Many knew him as Everett, but to us, he was dad. On April 13, 2022, sadly, we all said goodbye to him. Although we say goodbye to his person, his legacy is one not soon forgotten. Everett Lynn Hess Jr. was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on June 21, 1955, to Everett “Pete” Lynn Hess Sr. and Lorene Margaret Chitwood Hess. Everett grew up in Ridgway, Colorado, graduating from high school there. Everett throughout his life lived in several different towns in Colorado. After marrying his wife, Terry Hess, they settled for a while in Montrose, Colorado. There they started their family. In 1993 the Hess Family moved to Craig, Colorado, where Everett lived until his death. Building things is what Everett loved, it’s what he did. Not only did he help build great projects like the Ridgway Dam of the Dallas Creek, I-70, Hog Park, and the list goes on-he also built a great family and legacy. From his teens to his forties, he worked in either construction or mining. Later in life, he moved from the job site to an office, where for fourteen (14) years, he represented union members on the western slope of Colorado for IUOE Local #9. Everett fought for worker rights throughout his life – one of the last movies he wanted to watch was the Grapes of Wrath, he always commented that “everyone has forgotten how hard it was to get where we are.” Traveling with Everett came with narratives of roads he had built and colorful critiques of any less than par construction. But between critiques and storytelling were the constant words of wisdom. Anyone who knew him, as some point, likely heard the phrase “if a guy had…” Most trips were to the mountains of Ridgway, where he loved driving around looking for wildlife and telling stories. In retirement, Everett turned towards social media, posting frequently. In one of his last posts, he posted a quote, “Maybe life isn’t about avoiding the bruises. Maybe it is about collecting the scars to prove we showed up for it.” His comment to this quote was “yes.” Everett is survived by his wife Terri, his two sons, Eric and Ryan Hess; his brother Joseph Hess (wife Janie), and his two nephews Lane Gunn and Dusty Hess and niece Amy Mulford. Everett was preceded in death by his mom and dad, his son Curtis Hess, his sister Lynnda Rene Hess Watts, and his grand-dog Tonic. Everett asked for no services. Memorial donations can be made to Craig Specialty Clinic, Hospice Services, 600 Russell Street, Craig, CO 81625.