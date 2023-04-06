Obituary: Evelyn Elaine Killpack
October 31, 1939 – March 29, 2023
Evelyn Elaine Killpack was born October 31, 1939 to parents Walter & Gertrude Dotson in Montrose, CO. Growing up she attended school in Meeker, CO and Palisade, CO graduating from Palisade. She attended Cosmetology School and owned her own beauty shop for 10 years in Rangely, CO. When younger she enjoyed tennis swimming and fishing and throughout her life gardening and camping. Evelyn also loved to paint and created some beautiful artwork. In August of 1992 her heart was broken when she lost her only child James to a Rodeo accident. Evelyn was proceeded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Walter, sister and brother in law Dena and Gordon Byers and a nephew Chris Byers. She will be deeply missed by all of her nephews, nieces and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at The Grant Mortuary Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Sunset Meadows or St. Michaels Soup Kitchen in care of Grant Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.