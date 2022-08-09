Obituary: Duane J. Duncan
November 29, 1955 – August 5, 2022
Duane J. Duncan of Dixon, WY, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at his ranch in Slater, CO. He was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13th at the Little Snake River Museum in Savery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Snake River FFA or the Little Snake River Museum, C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
