Obituary: Dorothy Scott-Gray
December 25, 1921 – September 3, 2022
Dorothy was born near Pyramid, CO to Frank and Lena Halte-Scott. She had 4 siblings: Howard, Delbert, Harold and Bonnie. She attended several country schools including Pleasant View School and Hayden Union High School. Then Barnes Business School in Denver. Worked for the Welfare Dept. in Steamboat.
In 1947 she married Jack Gray. They had a son, Kurt and daughter, Pamela. In 1955 the family moved to Craig. Dorothy worked for BLM from 1963-1976. After retirement she and Jack traveled. She enjoyed 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
