Obituary: Donna Rettmann
May 22, 1952 – January 13, 2022
Donna was born in Sacramento Ca to Robert and Shirley Noland on May 22,1952. Donna graduated from Moffat County High School with the Class of 1970. Donna enjoyed spending time with her large family and friends. Donna loved crafting, she was always making something new and beautiful.
Donna is survived by her loving husband Edward Rettmann, her children Dawn(Phil) Martinez, Eric Hillesland, Mishelle (Mike) Shipley, Jason( Tricia) Rettmann. As well as her grandchildren Sonya, Krystel, Shania Martinez, Kyle and Kia Hillesland, Hannah Shipley, Ethan and Bailey Rettmann. Her siblings Bob Noland, Barbara (Dirk) Murcray, Mike ( Shaneen) Noland, Byron (Tracy) Noland.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
