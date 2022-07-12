Obituary: Donna Jons

Donna Jons

Provided Photo

October 6, 1928 – July 5, 2022

Donna Louise Jons, 93, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2022. She was born October 6, 1928 to Ray and Martha Grill in Ft. Morgan, CO. The family moved to Taponas, CO when she was small and it was here that she lost her mother and brother in a drowning accident when she was only 9. She moved to Baggs, WY when she was 14 and graduated in May of 1946. Her prom date that year was a handsome WW II Air Force Veteran, Lee Jons, and they later married March 1, 1947.

Donna was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and also enjoyed attending the River of Grace Bible Church in Baggs. She loved living on the ranch, her life on the Valley and going to the activities at the Museum, Higher Ed and the Community Center. She especially loved to read and was a founding member of the Baggs Library.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bettie Egerton, her brothers Virgil and Arnie Grill and her husband of 64 years, Lee Jons.

Donna is survived by her three children: Virgil Jons (Sharon), Danyne Six (Rick) and Susan Wilkinson (David); eight grandchildren: Randal Six (Pepper), Kirsten Jons (Kelly), Julie Livermore (Brian), Laura McCoy (Tony), David Jons (Bonnie), Amy Hughes (Christopher), Nathan Jons (Erin) and Jessica Barker (Scott); 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law Meg Jons.

Donna’s family is extremely grateful for the love and care that her friends on the Valley have showered her with since her illness.

Memorial services will be held River of Grace Bible Church in Baggs on July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Grant Mortuary of Craig, CO is assisting the family with the arrangements.