Obituary: Don G. Withers
May 16, 1953 – February 26, 2023
It is with great sorrow that the Withers family announce the passing of our kind and caring brother, husband, father, and grandfather Don George Withers on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Born on Hill Air Force Base, Don moved to Craig, CO in his mid-twenties.
While in CA, Don met his wife of 48 years, Janie. When they moved out to the midwest, Don and Janie started a small family, and he started his career at Trapper Mine. While not at work, Don enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved electronics and even started a small computer business with his son.
Don filled his retirement time helping neighbors fix their cars, tinkering with model planes and finding new hobbies to share with others. He enjoyed relaxing with his wife while catching up on westerns and all things football.
Don leaves behind sister Sharri, wife Janie, son Dustin, daughter-in-law Jessica, and grandson Isaac. Services will be held at Grant Mortuary in Craig, Colorado on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2PM.
