Obituary: Dennis Cullen
February 9, 1938 – May 14, 2022
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Dennis and Christina Cullen of Steamboat Springs, 3 brothers and his wife Carole(Baer) Cullen, and a son. He passed peacefully at his home in Points, WV. All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta WV. Celebration of Life will be at Mather’s Club, Craig, Co. Later this summer.
