Obituary: Dee W. Allred

Dee W. Allred

Provided Photo

February 13, 1948 – January 29, 2023

Dee Weldon Allred passed away January 29, 2023 at his winter home in Bouse, Arizona. Dee was born in Vernal, Utah on February 13, 1948 to George Weldon and Orva Nellie Jacobson Allred. Dee’s family moved to Craig when he was three years old. He attended school in Craig and graduated from Moffat County High School with the class of 1966. He enlisted in the Army the summer after graduation. He was in the 101st Airborne and graduated from Jump School. He served his tour in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1968. Dee went to plumbing school and was employed by Shepard and Sons for many years. He then went to Gun Smith School. He married June Connor and was later divorced. He married Martha Reglin and they had a daughter Ashley Dee in 1978. Dee divorced Martha and married Sharon Kline in 1984. She passed away in 2016. Dee started his working career when he was around eight years old, he would collect pop bottles and scrap iron and sell it for his spending money. When he was nine or ten, he started shining shoes at Jerry’s Barber Shop, he later also took over cleaning the shop when his brother Lowell moved on to another job. Everyone in Craig knew him and he knew everybody by name. He was very friendly and wasn’t hard to miss by the way he dressed! He was a Huck Finn look alike, much to his mother and sisters embarrassment. He even won a Huck Fin contest showing up in his regular clothes and his old black felt hat! Dee loved the mountains, especially Douglas Mountain where he made several good friends. For many years, Lowell and him guided elk hunters. Dee is survived by his daughter Ashley, her husband Adam Custis and daughter Mina or Winthrope, Washington. His sister Tora Dunn and husband of Eaton, CO, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, her parents, sisters Bonnie Noland, Gayla Richardson, Linda Hultz and Wendy Taylor, and brother Lowell Allred. Also, four brothers-in-law, and two nephews and many loved, furry companions. A memorial is planned for later this summer. Memorial gifts may be made to Moffat County 4-H club. Dee was deeply loved by his family and all his friends. He will be sadly missed.