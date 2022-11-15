Obituary: Debra Stepisnik
June 16, 1963 – November 9, 2022
Debra (Debbi) Jeanne Stepisnik passed away unexpectedly at her home in Craig, Colorado on November 9, 2022. Her celebration of life is Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Grant Mortuary in Craig, Colorado at 2:00pm. A reception will follow at the Journey First Baptist Church in Craig, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Grant Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.
