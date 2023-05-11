Obituary: Dean Gent
September 15, 1931 – April 29, 2023
Lionel Dean Gent was born September 15, 1931 to Lionel Elton Gent and Georgia Littleton Gent in Grand Junction Colorado. He passed from this world April 29, 2023 at the age of 91. Dean and younger sister Lavon, were raised in the Maybell area. In the 1940s the family moved to Craig.
Dean graduated from Moffat County high school in 1949. When he was 16 he met the love of his life Audrey Grounds. They were married February 11, 1951 in Craig and would spend the next 71 years together until Audrey’s death on March 1, 2022.
Dean served in the Air Force during the Korean War, before returning to Craig to work the sheep ranch with Dean’s family.
Dean worked in the family sheep business until shortly before Elton’s death when the sheep were sold.
For the next 50 plus years Dean had a hunting operation on the remaining property in Maudlin Canyon.
Dean was a member of the Wool growers, Elks club and longtime member of Moffat County land-use board. Dean was a steward of the land. He was the enemy of any weed and enjoyed planting and growing hay and oats. Dean lived a long and productive life. He always did things his way, and stood steadfast with his beliefs.
Dean is survived by daughter Jackie(Gary) James, John(Sharon) Gent, granddaughter , Courtney James. Dean was also blessed with bonus grandchildren, Jennifer (Doug) Willems, Jessica ( Matt) John’s, 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grand children.
