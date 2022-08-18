Obituary: David Wooden
February 21, 1990 – August 10, 2022
A Celebration of Life Service for David D.E. Wooden aka “Davey Woo” will be held Friday, August 26,2022 at The Journey Church 1150W.9th St. Craig, CO (970)824-5926 at 11am. Please join us to share memories and lunch. He passed from our arms into the arms of Jesus due to complications with diabetes.
