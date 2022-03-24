Obituary: David Fedele Zulian
December 2, 1943 – March 13, 2022
David Fidele Zulian of Grand Jct. Colorado passed away on march 13, 2022 after a brief illness. David was born in Mt. Harris, Colorado to Charlie and Naomi Zulian on December 2, 1943. He grew up in western Colorado and graduated Moffat County high school in Craig Colorado. David was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Naomi Zulian, brother Danny, sister DeAnna, and granddaughter Adeline. Per Davids wishes, he will be cremated and returned to his family.
