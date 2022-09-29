Obituary: Darby McDermott
December 12, 1954 – September 27, 2022
Craig resident, Darby McDermott, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Memorial Regional Health. She was 67. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Craig Christian Church. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorial Donations may be made payable to the Moffat County Cancer Society in care of Grant Mortuary.
