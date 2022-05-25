Obituary: Daniel Kawcak
January 1, 1935 – May 23, 2022
Lifelong Craig resident, Daniel Kawcak died Monday, May 23rd at his home. He was 87. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1100 a.m., Tuesday, May 31st at St. Michael Catholic Church in Craig. Interment to follow at the Craig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice , C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, Co 81625.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User