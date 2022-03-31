Obituary: Christopher Fross
February 29, 1984 – March 30, 2022
Christopher Fross, 38, of Craig, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 surrounded by his family. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.
