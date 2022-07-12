Obituary: Christine Stocks
March 22, 1957 – July 10, 2022
Longtime Snake River Resident, Christine Stocks, died surrounded by her family at her home on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was 65. A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Valley Community Center in Baggs. Memorial donations may be made to the Christy Stocks Community Scholarship Fund, PO Box 220, Savery, WY 82332.
