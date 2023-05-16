Obituary: Charnel Wille

Charnel Wille

August 12, 1947 – May 1, 2023

Charnel Wille’s roots ran deep in Routt County. Charnel was born August 12, 1947, in Oak Creek, CO to Charles and Lorraine Gregory. She graduated in 1965 from Soroco High School in Oak Creek, going on to business school in Denver. Charnel married Pete Wille on April 30, 1983.

Charnel worked as a personal/business loan banker in Steamboat Springs for 41 years. Charnel was a loyal wife and friend. She loved her ranching life and spent many years raising sheep alongside her family. Her devotion to their ranch was always evident and truly engrained in her heart. She loved the little things in life and appreciated all the wonders that a ranching lifestyle offers like bringing the sheep in at night or a beautiful sunset, and she knew how to roll with the hardships that come with this life. Spending time with her family was everything to Charnel. The simple joys of life and the love behind every moment can never be underestimated or measured. Making memories like baking pies with her granddaughter, Kayla, or making Christmas cookies were priceless times.

She was a member of the Routt County Woolgrowers Association for which she served as secretary-treasurer for a number of years, and participated with the family all over the nation in national sheep shows with constant ongoing participation in the Routt County 4-H program.

Charnel was a mainstay at the Routt County Fair and volunteered for numerous tasks that needed to be done from clerking for the Junior Livestock Sale to Pete hauling livestock. Together they were a team. In gratitude for their years of service to the community, Charnel and Pete were Grand Marshals at the 108th Routt County Fair in 2022. No doubt about it, Charnel’s contributions were impactful in our agricultural community.

Charnel passed away on May 1, 2023 surrounded by her family. She fought hard and bravely. The love of family kept her going until the end. Charnel is survived by her husband, Pete of 40 years with blended family of Rod, Darwin, Richard, and Tonya; grandchildren, Kayla, Wyatt, Ashlee, and Ava

She will be greatly missed by friends, family, and the many people that she met in the organizations that she was involved in. Charnel always with a smile and laughter helped family, friends, and customers putting them first.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., May 20th at the Soroco High School.