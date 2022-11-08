Obituary: Charles Edwin Brown

Charles Edwin Brown

Provided Photo

September 7, 1933 – October 15, 2022

Charles Edwin Brown (Charlie Brown), 89, of Meeker, Colorado passed away peacefully on October 15, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born on September 7, 1933, Charlie, was the youngest son of Walter M. and Mary R. Brown and with his 2 brothers and 3 sisters grew up in Meeker where he attended Meeker High School. After graduating in 1951, Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Carrie (Higgins) Brown. Always passionate about the great outdoors, wildlife and conservation, Charlie chose a career working for what is now called Colorado Parks & Wildlife. His first assignment was in 1953 as a fish culturist for Colorado Game & Fish at the Finger Rock Hatchery. He was promoted to Wildlife Conservation Officer (WCO) in 1962 and served thru 1983. In that capacity he covered the Northwest area of Colorado while living in Craig. In the early 1970’s, Charlie accepted a position in Greeley. It was there that he became a local celebrity for his Tribune newspaper column “Out and Around with Charlie Brown”. After a few years of “city life” Charlie and family were ready to return to Craig where he & Carrie became famous for the deep-pit BBQ they hosted every Labor Day. After over 30 years on the job it was time to retire and start a new chapter. So, you’re probably thinking how do you leverage all that wildlife experience to start a new business? Well, you end up starting two. The first was a family custom home building business (relying on the talents of Carrie for design and the boys for their construction skills) building eco-friendly terra domes all over the western slope. The second business was opening the Maybell Cafe (a business that was really needed in the community). Their marketing plan was clearly not to rely on Charlie’s cooking skill, but instead use Carrie’s incredible cinnamon rolls as a main attraction. Charlie Brown was a Mason for over 65 years and an outdoorsman his entire life. He loved to take his family hunting and fishing. It would take a book (or two) to tell all the stories. He was always ready to help a neighbor in need. He loved life and the people around him. He loved Colorado and he loved his family. We will miss him. Charlie was predeceased by Carrie Brown, his wife of 52 years and his son Lance. He is survived by his daughters Lecia & Linnea and sons Chris & Kent, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grand kids. Charlie requested that a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. The family is planning an event that will be held in spring 2023. Details will be published. Lastly, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rio Blanco County Historical Society – PO Box 413, Meeker CO 81641.