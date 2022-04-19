Obituary: Charlene Scott

Charlene Scott

Provided Photo

March 19, 1928 – April 8, 2022

Charlene Ella Hessler Scott died while in the hospital on April 8, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born on March 29, 1928 to Charles and Goldie Hessler in Denver, CO. She had 3 siblings; Irene, Shirley and Charles. They grew up in Parker and Sedalia, CO where she went to 12+ years of school. She was teaching school when she meant Vernon Scott who was just out of the Navy. They were married on July 18, 1948. Two of their children, Ella and Verna, were born in Denver. They decided to move to the western slope and moved to Maybell in August 1956. Their son John was born in Craig.

Charlene loved being outdoors with yard work, rock hunting, baseball and hunting. She enjoyed scrabble, card games, puzzles and bowling. She was a people person who had a lot of odd jobs but enjoyed driving a school bus for 30+ years the most. She loved telling whom ever would listen that Maybell and Sunbeam was the best places to live.

Charlene and Vern lost their son John in 1976 in an accident. Vern passed away in Dec. 1999.

Charlene is survived by her 2 daughters, Ella / Lynn Curtis of Apache Junction, AZ and Verna Pleasant / special friend Dave of Casper, WY; 2 grandsons Shawn Curtis of Azle, TX and Ty Pleasant of Salem, OR; 2 great grandsons Cody Curtis of Tangent, OR and Cole Curtis of Azle, TX; sister Shirley and brother Charles and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlene asked for no funeral. Donations may be sent to the Grant Mortuary where the family will divide it up between the Maybell Church, the Maybell Fire Dept., and the Maybell Ambulance.