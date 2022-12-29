Obituary: Catherine Ann Duncan

Catherine Ann Duncan

Provided Photo

March 7, 1929 – December 24, 2022

Catherine Ann Duncan passed from this earthly life on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at The Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs, Colorado from causes incident to her 93 years of living, ranching and raising a family. She was born March 7, 1929 in Savery, Wyoming; the second of four daughters and one son born to Henry and Alice Wren Taylor. She grew up on the family’s ranch on Savery Creek and rode a horse 4-6 miles to school at Savery where she graduated from high school. She loved the outdoors and was her dad’s #1 ranch hand. He would say she didn’t need to do housework because she helped outside. On January 1, 1949, Catherine married Harry Jay Duncan and thereby switched from commercial Herefords to commercial Columbias. They made their home with Harry’s widowed mother, Tillie, on the Roaring Fork of Slater Creek in Colorado’s Routt and Moffat Counties and later at the winter ranch on the Little Snake River near Dixon, Wyoming. She quickly became Harry’s best hand and helpmate and under Tillie’s mentorship, she became an excellent cook and homemaker. Together they could whip up a meal for thirty or forty people in a very short time. Catherine spent much of their early married years living in a sheep wagon or tent house during lambing season. She was always involved in the day-to-day work on the ranch. She could make a home wherever she was and lovingly cared for her family and carried for Tillie in her later years. Catherine was a faithful member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Dixon and her faith grounded her through life’s trails. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed gardening, chores and taking walks as long as she was able. She loved looking out her windows at the views of Long Mountain and Baker’s Peak and was a keen observer of anything that might be going on in the fields. Catherine was a wonderful wife to her husband, Harry and a loving mother to her three sons Nelson, Duane and Steve. She was Grandma “Cookie” to everyone who passed by the cookie jar on their way out the door. Her wise and caring love will be missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by her sisters Margaret “Meg” (Roy) Jons of Baggs, Wyoming and Evelyn (Charles) Poole of Bend, Oregon; her son, Nelson (Trudy) Duncan of Roosevelt, Utah as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alice Wren Taylor; her beloved husband, Harry; her older sister, Elizabeth (Clayton) Jons; her younger brothers, Patrick (Wendy) Taylor; her sons Duane Jay and Steven Mark and an infant son; and great-granddaughter Jori Elle Duncan. Her family would like to extend their thanks to the kind and caring staff of Casey’s Pond for their care and to the residents for their friendship to our beloved mother and grandmother. Memorial services for Catherine will be held at a date and time in 2023 to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to The Little Snake River Museum in care of Grant Mortuary.