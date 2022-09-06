Obituary: Carroll Moore
November 2, 1955 – January 21, 2022
A Celebration of Life in loving memory of Carroll Ann Moore will be held at the Day Off Ranch, 1210 County Road 103, Craig, CO 81625 on Saturday September 17, 2022 at 3 PM. We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful woman who is greatly missed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.