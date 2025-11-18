Obituary: Carroll Montz Levitt

Carroll Montz Levitt

August 2, 1935 – October 28, 2025

Carroll Montz Levitt was born on August 2, 1935 in Parsons, Kansas. His parents were John Wesley Levitt and Carrie Ellen Averill Levitt.

Carroll’s family moved to Fruita, Colorado in 1946 where he attended school and graduated in 1953.

Carroll was active in athletics. He played football, basketball and track. He held the high jump record of 6’2″ for several years. Upon graduation he was offered an appointment to Annapolis Naval Academy but was unable to attend due to a sports injury. He was scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers for the Short Stop position. He would have been forced to relocate to the east coast to attend college but opted to remain in Colorado.

Carroll attended Mesa Junior College on an athletic scholarship where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He graduated with a degree in Livestock Production. He continued his education at Colorado A& M in Fort Collins. He received an athletic scholarship, lettering in track and setting a record of 6’4 ½” in high jump. He graduated in June, 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Range Conservation and a minor in Livestock Production.

Carroll began his career with the Bureau of Land Management as a seasonal Range Technician with the Grand Junction Resource Area. He moved to Craig in June, 1958 as a Range Specialist and then as the Area Manager for the Little Snake Resource Area. He transferred to the Chief of Operations for the Northwest District and Special Projects Analyst. Carroll finished out his 40+ year federal career by establishing the Hazardous Materials Program for Colorado BLM. He retired in March, 1993.

Carroll married his beloved Norma Eddings in Fruita on September 28, 1958. They recently celebrated 67 years of a wonderful life together. They have two children, daughter, Pamela Lynn Levitt of Craig and son Todd Richard Levitt of San Ramon, CA.

Carroll was a charter member of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Posse. He served three years as Chairman of the American Red Cross, Craig Chapter. He also served on the Ride ‘N’ Tie Committee and was a member of the Craig Roping Club for several years.

Carroll became a 4-H leader and youth baseball coach when his children got older. He enjoyed supporting them in their various activities. The entire family liked fishing, camping & snowmobiling together. He was a devoted family man and took great pride in his children’s accomplishments. Carroll was extremely proud that both chose careers of federal service following in his footsteps.

After retiring from the BLM, Carroll became very involved with raising paint and quarter horses. He and Norma raised a small select band of brood mares and loved working with the babies. They earned prestige with various high sellers at the National Western Stock Show. They also won numerous halter and performance futurities in multiple states.

Carroll served on the Board of Directors of the Colorado West Paint Horse Club and was the Futurity Chairman for a number of years. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Paint, Rocky Mountain Quarter, American Paint and American Quarter Horse Associations.

Carroll passed away peacefully at home on October 28, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife Norma, children Pam and Todd along with a granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Per Carroll’s wishes no funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Moffat County Humane Society.