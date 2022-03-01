Obituary: Carolyn “Kelly” Davis Smith

November 13, 1952 – February 18, 2022

Carolyn “Kelly” Grace Davis Smith suddenly and unexpectedly passed away February 18, 2022, at her home, two days after total hip replacement surgery. Kelly was 69 and is now in the arms of her Heavenly Father.

Kelly, our sweet sister, was born November 13, 1952 in Craig, Colorado to Walter Charles Davis and Wilma Lou Cox Davis.

Kelly attended elementary schools at Wilson Creek Camp (between Craig and Meeker), Meeker, and Craig, and junior high school in Craig. Kelly graduated from Moffat County Highschool in 1971, maintaining lifelong friendships. She graduated from Pueblo Business College in 1973, again maintaining lifelong friendships. This is something Kelly did her whole life.

In December 1977, Kelly married John Coughlin. They later divorced and she moved back to Craig in 1982. There, she worked as an office accountant for several businesses.

In 1984 she married Steve Smith in Craig. During their 34 years of marriage (they divorced in 2018), they traveled from coast to coast RVing, attending fishing derbies, spending time with family that was spread all over, and rekindled many friendships.

Kelly survived breast cancer in 1995. Soon thereafter, she became very involved in Moffat County Cancer Society (MCCS) and became their volunteer treasurer for 20 years. In doing that, Kelly found her true calling. She counseled numerous families through tough times spreading hope, courage, and love. She wrote hundreds of thank-you and sympathy cards, always signing MCCS, never her name.

In 2018, Kelly moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. There she spent time in her yard, always kept in contact with her many friends, family, and neighbors, traveled to Pueblo visiting friends, Ouray trip, and spent time with her sister Diana and brother-in-law Chuck, and at their cabin. She loved having her sisters June (and niece Gwen), Janet and brother-in-law Frank, visit. Kelly cherished visits from her many friends from Craig, and luncheons with her Grand Junction family and newly found friends.

Kelly was a real angel. She loved the Lord, loved her family, loved her friends, and loved meeting new folks to visit with. She had quite a sense of humor and always spread love.

Preceding her in death were her parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, ex-husband Steve Smith, brother-in-law Estel Pelley, nephew Greg Pelly, 4-legged babies Mandy, Gidget, and Bud..

She is survived by sisters June Pelley, Janet (Frank) Self, Diana Davis (Chuck) Reiber, her kitty Hazie Mae, numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Services in Grand Junction Tuesday March 1, at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, if you choose, you may make a donation in Kelly’s name to CLAWS Rescue and cat Adoption Center, 2214 Sanford DR #A45, GJ,