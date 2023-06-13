Obituary: Carol L. Williams
June 8, 1936 – June 4, 2023
In loving memory of Carol Williams of Hayden Colorado, wife to Gary Williams. Carol passed peacefully at home on June 4th, 2023.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Rose Poister, siblings Joan and Lyle, son Donald and her previous husband Leroy.
Carol is survived by her husband Gary, sons David, Dale (wife Bonnie), daughter Denise, Step Daughter Anne Marie and multiple Grand and great grandchildren.
Carol was born and raised in Kansas, she later settled in Northwestern Colorado in 1976. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, travelling, and her family. She loved boating and fishing with her friends and family.
