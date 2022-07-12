Obituary: Brandon Scott Vigil
April 26, 1988 – July 4, 2022
Brandon Vigil, of Craig, died Monday, July 4, 2022 in Craig. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Vets for Vets in care of Grant Mortuary. Please visit http://www.grantmortuarycraig.com to view the full obituary.
